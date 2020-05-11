Over 450 trains depart carrying several lakh migrant workers

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Railways organised a video conference on the movement of migrant labour by shramik special trains today morning. Nodal officers of the States and UTs participated.

It was appreciated that more than 450 trains, including 101 yesterday, have departed carrying several lakh migrant workers.

Several issues were discussed and redressed during the VC and it was emphasised that migrant labour should be reassured that a sufficient number of trains would be run for travel of all those wishing to go home. More than a hundred trains are expected to run daily for the next few weeks to facilitate faster movement of stranded workers to their native places.

(With Inputs from PIB)