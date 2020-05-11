Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi takes charge as Secretary of MNRE

Shri Chaturvedi is a 1987 Batch IAS officer and belongs to Jharkhand cadre and succeeded Shri  Anand Kumar in the Ministry who earlier took charge Secretary, Ministry of Culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:12 IST
Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi takes charge as Secretary of MNRE
After formally taking over, Shri Chaturvedi met senior officers of the Ministry and took stock of the work and issues before the Ministry. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Shri Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi (IAS) today assumed charge as new Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy. Shri Chaturvedi is a 1987 Batch IAS officer and belongs to Jharkhand cadre and succeeded Shri Anand Kumar in the Ministry who earlier took charge Secretary, Ministry of Culture.

After formally taking over, Shri Chaturvedi met senior officers of the Ministry and took stock of the work and issues before the Ministry.

Prior to this appointment, Shri. Chaturvedi was serving as Additional Chief Secretary and Additional Secretary (Climate Change Department ) of the Ministry of Climate Change Department, Environment & Forest, Government of Jharkhand.

Shri Chaturvedi is B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT- Kanpur and holds a P.G. in International Development from Harvard University (USA). He has worked in the Government of Jharkhand and Government of India at various positions including field and policy level.

He has also worked as Joint Secretary or equivalent in PMO, D/o Economic Affairs, Ministry Of Finance. He has extensive experience of working in other departments like Planning Commission, M/o Agriculture, M/o Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions. Shri Chaturvedi has also undergone training in Financial Management, Community Mobilisation & Participatory Management Techniques.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists call for studying COVID-19 transmission in companion animals, lifestock

Scientists have called for studying the spread of the novel coronavirus across animal species, and between animals and humans, stressing the need to assess the impact of such transmission on food security. The review research, published in ...

No proposal by Centre to deduct salary of its employees: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday clarified that there is no proposal by the government to carry out deduction in the salary of its employees. Please ignore the fake news being circulated in a section of media. There is no proposal by...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the novel coronavirus right now To work or not to workLaunching lockdowns was a relatively simple process Winding them down is going to be much more complex. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has discovered t...

Katy Perry makes quarantine confession, says she cries 'doing simple tasks' during pregnancy

For American singer-songwriter Katy perry, pregnancy has been an emotional experience. According to Fox News, the 35-year-old pop star appeared during Saturdays SHEIN Together Livestream event, where she performed a handful of songs before ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020