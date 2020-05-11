Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi takes charge as Secretary of MNRE

Shri Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi (IAS) today assumed charge as new Secretary, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy. Shri Chaturvedi is a 1987 Batch IAS officer and belongs to Jharkhand cadre and succeeded Shri Anand Kumar in the Ministry who earlier took charge Secretary, Ministry of Culture.

After formally taking over, Shri Chaturvedi met senior officers of the Ministry and took stock of the work and issues before the Ministry.

Prior to this appointment, Shri. Chaturvedi was serving as Additional Chief Secretary and Additional Secretary (Climate Change Department ) of the Ministry of Climate Change Department, Environment & Forest, Government of Jharkhand.

Shri Chaturvedi is B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT- Kanpur and holds a P.G. in International Development from Harvard University (USA). He has worked in the Government of Jharkhand and Government of India at various positions including field and policy level.

He has also worked as Joint Secretary or equivalent in PMO, D/o Economic Affairs, Ministry Of Finance. He has extensive experience of working in other departments like Planning Commission, M/o Agriculture, M/o Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions. Shri Chaturvedi has also undergone training in Financial Management, Community Mobilisation & Participatory Management Techniques.

(With Inputs from PIB)