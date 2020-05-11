Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commendable that India has been able to keep COVID-19 cases very low compared to other nations: WHO's chief scientist

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:16 IST
Commendable that India has been able to keep COVID-19 cases very low compared to other nations: WHO's chief scientist
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

World Health Organisation's Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan on Monday commended India for keeping the coronavirus cases and deaths very low compared to other countries and said it will play an important role in the development of a vaccine for COVID-19. She said the whole world has to be prepared for the ongoing transmission of infection for "many many months and for perhaps years to come".

Swaminathan said it is not just enough to develop and test the vaccine, but it is also crucial to manufacturing it, scale-up procurement, and get health systems to vaccinate populations. Speaking on the National Technology Day, Swaminathan said, "I would like to commend and congratulate the minister and colleagues for having contained so far the COVID pandemic in India and having kept both the number of cases and the number of deaths very low compared to other countries." All participants, including Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan, addressed the conference online.

"However, we know it is the marathon that we are running. It is not the sprint and India and in fact, the whole world has to be prepared for the ongoing transmission of infection for many many months and for perhaps years to come," she said. According to the World Health Organisation, as on Monday, there have been 39,76,043 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,77,708 deaths.

In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 2,206. The number of cases is 67,152 in the country. Swaminathan, who served as Director-General of the Indian Council of Medical Research, said there are many challenges in India in terms of over-population, over-crowding in many of the urban areas, and poor access to healthcare facilities in some of the rural areas.

"This is the time, actually, for us to strengthen public health surveillance, primary health care delivery, and strengthening of the health workforce," she said. On vaccine development, Swaminathan said many vaccine candidates are being developed in India, some in partnership with other groups and some on their own.

"India will play an important role in vaccine development. The world cannot have enough vaccines for everyone if India is not part of the process," she said. It usually takes 10 years to develop a vaccine, but in the case of Ebola, it was done in five years.

"The aim is to get a (coronavirus) vaccine out in a year or so. Or even less if possible," she said, adding that the process of developing vaccine will need global collaboration like sharing of knowledge, resources, tools, and pooling of ideas to perform clinical trials more effectively. "I am very optimistic that some of these will be successful," she said.

She added that the most vulnerable people to whom the vaccines should be first administered must be identified. This includes frontline workers and people with co-morbidities. Prioritization framework needs to be developed, she added.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh MP calls for early reopening of Leh-Manali road to speed up evacuation

Senior BJP leader and Ladakh MP Tsering Namgyal on Monday sought early reopening of the Leh-Manali Highway to speed up the ongoing evacuation process of stranded Ladakhi passengers and stocking of essential commodities. The 490-km Leh-Man...

No rush when vends reopened because illegal liquor sale continued during lockdown: Hooda

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday claimed that liquor was illegally being sold in Haryana during lockdown and hence there was no rush when its sale was allowed on May 6. When liquor vends opened in other states like Del...

COVID-19: MnipalCigna Insurance waives co-payment clause for senior citizens

ManipalCigna Health Insurance on Monday said it has waived the mandatory co-payment clause for senior citizens aged 65 years and above, if they need treatment for coronavirus. The mandatory co-payment refers to an arrangement in which the p...

COVID-19: Ind-Ra sees jewellery sales declining 25 pc in FY21

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra on Monday said it expects jewellery sales to decline by 25 per cent in 2020-21 April-March on account of over 40 days of lockdown following COVID-19 pandemic and overall reduction in disposable income. Jewe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020