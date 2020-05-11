No increase in lease rent for SEZ units for FY20-21
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has that there will be no increase in lease rent for the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units for the financial year 2020-21.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:25 IST
The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has that there will be no increase in lease rent for the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units for the financial year 2020-21.
Payment of lease rent of the first quarter is to be deferred up to July 31 for all SEZ units, the Ministry said.
This comes amid nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- SEZ
- Ministry of Commerce and Industry
- COVID