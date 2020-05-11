Left Menu
No increase in lease rent for SEZ units for FY20-21

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry has that there will be no increase in lease rent for the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) units for the financial year 2020-21.

Updated: 11-05-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:25 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Payment of lease rent of the first quarter is to be deferred up to July 31 for all SEZ units, the Ministry said.

This comes amid nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

