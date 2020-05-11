3 held after cattle smuggling bid foiled in J&K

Three persons have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district after the police foiled a bid to smuggle 72 bovines to the Valley, officials said

Acting on inputs, three trucks were intercepted at a checkpoint in Ramsoo police station area and 72 cattle were found inside the vehicles, the police said

The truck was going to Kashmir from Ramban. Three persons -- Zakir Ahmad, Din Mohd and Mohd Farooq – have been arrested and a case registered, the police added. PTI ABHMB