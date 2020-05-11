3 held after cattle smuggling bid foiled in J&K

3 held after cattle smuggling bid foiled in J&KPTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-05-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 16:33 IST
Three persons have been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district after the police foiled a bid to smuggle 72 bovines to the Valley, officials said
Acting on inputs, three trucks were intercepted at a checkpoint in Ramsoo police station area and 72 cattle were found inside the vehicles, the police said
The truck was going to Kashmir from Ramban. Three persons -- Zakir Ahmad, Din Mohd and Mohd Farooq – have been arrested and a case registered, the police added. PTI ABHMB
ALSO READ
Lessons on radio for children in Kashmir from next week
29 new COVID-19 cases detected in Jammu and Kashmir, total crosses 500-mark: Officials.
Two militants killed in Kulgam in south Kashmir
Lockdown: Kashmiri students stuck in Agra seek UP CM's help
Lockdown restrictions tightened in Kashmir due to spike in COVID-19 positive cases