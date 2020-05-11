Fourth special train carrying 1,216 migrants leaves Mohali for Jharkhand

The fourth Shramik special train left Mohali Railway Station on Monday carrying 1,216 migrant workers to Jharkhand, said Mohali District Public Relations Office. The migrant workers scheduled to leave were screened thoroughly at the designated collection centres before they boarded the train.

They were ferried via buses from eight collection centres to the railway station. The buses were thoroughly sanitised before and after use. The District Administration provided packed food to migrants which included water and biscuits. Social distancing guidelines were adhered to while the passengers boarded the train.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Railways announced that Shramik special trains will now have up to three stoppages -- excluding the terminating station -- in the destination state. The special trains are being run to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded in various parts of the country due to lockdown.

The countrywide COVID-19 lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended till May 17. (ANI)