New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:22 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:22 IST
These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. . DES16 UP-VIRUS-CASES 53 new COVID-19 cases in UP take state tally to 3,520 Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 53 new coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the state's overall tally to 3,520. .

DES12 UP-MIGRANTS-ACCIDENT 2 migrants killed, 7 injured as truck overturns in UP Gorakhpur/Lucknow: Returning home to Uttar Pradesh from Telangana, two migrant labourers were killed and seven others injured after a truck they had hitched a ride on to take a break from walking overturned in Gorakhpur district on Monday, police said. . DES22 UP-LOCKDOWN-MIGRANTS-AKHILESH Those who promised houses failed to feed poor: Akhilesh attacks UP govt Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday took a dig at the state BJP government, saying those who promised houses to the poor failed to feed them during the coronavirus lockdown. .

DES10 PB-LOCKDOWN-SUICIDE 'Denied' free ration, daily wager hangs self in Punjab's Ludhiana Ludhiana: A 37-year-old daily wager committed suicide in Punjab’s Ludhiana as the authorities allegedly denied him free ration, a charge refuted by police. . DES18 HR-HOODA No rush when vends reopened because illegal liquor sale continued during lockdown: Hooda Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday claimed that liquor was illegally being sold in Haryana during lockdown and hence there was no rush when its sale was allowed on May 6. .

DES15 JK-VIRUS-DISCRIMINATION Recovered coronavirus patients in J-K face social discrimination Srinagar: At 45 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir has been effectively fighting coronavirus to register a high rate of recovery but patients declared COVID-19 free are now battling discrimination and in some cases ostracism from the society. . DES3 RJ-LOCKDOWN PASSES Travel guidelines eased in Rajasthan Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has relaxed guidelines for movement of people in the state during the lockdown period, allowing inter-district and intra-district travel for permissible activities from 7 am to 7 pm without pass. RDK RDK.

