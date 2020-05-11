Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia to slash June oil output by an extra 1 mln bpd - ministry

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 11-05-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 17:40 IST
Saudi Arabia to slash June oil output by an extra 1 mln bpd - ministry

A Saudi Arabian energy ministry official said on Monday that the ministry has directed national oil company Aramco to reduce its crude oil production for June by an extra voluntary amount of 1 million barrels per day, on top of the reduction already committed by the kingdom under the OPEC+ cut deal.

"This brings the total production cut that will be carried out by the Kingdom, to around 4.8 million barrels per day, from the April production level,'' he said.

''Therefore, the kingdom’s production for June, after both its targeted and voluntary cuts, will be 7.492 million barrels per day," he added.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Swedish c.bank's Jansson says inflation can rise a lot in the longer term

Inflation in Sweden could rise substantially when the economy begins to recover from the effects of the novel coronavirus and the measures to limit its spread, central bank Deputy Governor Per Jansson said on Monday.A little further out, we...

Man held for burning alive parents, siblings in Pakistan

Police in Pakistans Punjab province has arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly burning alive five members of his family, including his parents, as he was angry with his father for scolding him. The incident occurred in Daska city, some 10...

Sino-India border clashes: China says its troops committed to uphold peace

China on Monday reacted guardedly to the recent clashes between the Chinese and Indian soldiers, saying its troops remained committed to uphold peace and tranquillity at the border areas. Answering questions on the clashes near Naku La Pass...

Defence Ministry ready to deal with visible, invisible enemies of India: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said his ministry is committed to destroying all the enemies of the nation including those visible on the borders or invisible ones like the coronavirus. Speaking at an online conference organised to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020