6 new cases push Gautam Buddh Nagar's COVID-19 tally to 224

Six more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the number of cases in the district to 224, officials said on Monday. So far, two people have died due to the novel coronavirus in the district. Also, 135 people have been cured of the disease while the number of active cases stands at 87, the officials said.

"Total 22 reports have been received in the last 24 hours of which six were positive and the rest negative for COVID-19. The number of confirmed cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar now stands at 224," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said. Among the new patients are two men, aged 27 and 29, and a 40-year-old woman from Sector 66; a 22-year-old man from Sector 8; and a 48-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man from Sector 12 – all in Noida, the officer said. "So far, 135 of the 224 patients have been cured and discharged, leaving 87 active cases in the district," the surveillance officer said. The recovery rate of patients is 60.26 per cent, according to official statistics of the district administration updated till 4 PM on Monday.

According to officials, so far 4,034 samples have been collected for COVID-19 test in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while 452 people are currently under institutional quarantine. The number of samples collected for COVID-19 test by Sunday was also 4,034, as per official statements.

So far, two men, aged 60 and 62, have died in Gautam Buddh Nagar due to coronavirus, according to officials..