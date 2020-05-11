310 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi, tally now 7,233; no new death

The national capital recorded 310 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 7,233, the Delhi government said on Monday. According to the Delhi government health bulletin, no new fatality due to COVID-19 was reported between May 9 and May 10 midnight and the death toll stood at 73.

Sixty patients have recovered from the infection during the duration. According to the bulletin, 97 patients are in ICU and 22 on ventilator support.

As many as 2,129 patients have recovered so far from the infection in Delhi, leaving 5,031 active coronavirus cases. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain held a meeting to review the issues related to home isolation of COVID-19 patients, the bulletin said.

The central team, deployed by the Union Health Ministry to assist the State Health Department in management of COVID-19 outbreak, visited containment areas, migrant camps, food centres, and the city government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital. The Union home secretary and the health secretary held a meeting to review the health situation in Delhi, it said.

The cabinet secretary also held a meeting through video conference regarding "Public Health Response to COVID-19 & Implementation of MHA guidelines"..