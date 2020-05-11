Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Delhi govt to give Rs 5000 in aid to construction workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 19:09 IST
Lockdown: Delhi govt to give Rs 5000 in aid to construction workers

The Delhi government on Monday decided to provide another financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the construction workers amid the extended coronavirus lockdown. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Construction Workers' Welfare Board, chaired by Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai. There are around 40,000 construction workers registered with the board.

It has also decided to launch an online portal where construction workers can register themselves from May 15-25. The government had given Rs 5,000 recently to the construction workers due to the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government will again give Rs 5,000 to construction labourers in the national capital. In statement issued later, Rai said the government had given one-time financial assistance in April to the construction workers registered with it.

"Close to 40,000 workers were given Rs 5,000 each during the lockdown. But then the lockdown was extended, therefore, we have decided to give Rs 5,000 again as financial assistance to the construction workers," the statement quoting Rai said. He said there were some doubts regarding who all can register themselves as construction workers.  According to laws, carpenters, worker grinders, construction site guards, the people who work in concrete mixers, crane operator, electrician, mason (raj mistry), tiles stone fitters, welders, coolies and others can apply, the minister added.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana CM opposes resumption of train services now

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to resume the passenger train services at this juncture, saying allowing them would lead to movement of pepole and pose problems in testing them f...

Nagaland Muslim body asks stranded community members to stay put where they are

An organization of Muslims of Nagaland on Monday advised community members stranded outside the state because of the ongoing lockdown to stay put where they are for at least two months. In a statement here, the Muslim Council Dimapur MCD sa...

Special train carrying 1,383 labourers reach Bhopal from Guj

For Yograj Yadav, a resident of Madhya Pradesh who travelled in a special train from Morbi in Gujarat on Monday, the sense of security matters the most at this moment amidst the COVID-19 crises, but he also knows well that his life would ne...

Saudi Arabia deepens oil cuts as weak demand weighs on prices

Saudi Arabia will voluntarily deepen oil output cuts from June as low oil prices are causing huge pain to the kingdoms budget and global demand remains weak due to lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic.The announcement by the kingdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020