Lockdown: Delhi govt to give Rs 5000 in aid to construction workers

The Delhi government on Monday decided to provide another financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the construction workers amid the extended coronavirus lockdown. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Construction Workers' Welfare Board, chaired by Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai. There are around 40,000 construction workers registered with the board.

It has also decided to launch an online portal where construction workers can register themselves from May 15-25. The government had given Rs 5,000 recently to the construction workers due to the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government will again give Rs 5,000 to construction labourers in the national capital. In statement issued later, Rai said the government had given one-time financial assistance in April to the construction workers registered with it.

"Close to 40,000 workers were given Rs 5,000 each during the lockdown. But then the lockdown was extended, therefore, we have decided to give Rs 5,000 again as financial assistance to the construction workers," the statement quoting Rai said. He said there were some doubts regarding who all can register themselves as construction workers. According to laws, carpenters, worker grinders, construction site guards, the people who work in concrete mixers, crane operator, electrician, mason (raj mistry), tiles stone fitters, welders, coolies and others can apply, the minister added.