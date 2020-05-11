Left Menu
Development News Edition

NCW seeks inquiry into assault of pregnant woman by cops in Gujarat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 19:22 IST
NCW seeks inquiry into assault of pregnant woman by cops in Gujarat

The NCW has sought an inquiry and initiation of strict legal action against police officials involved in the alleged assault of a pregnant woman in Gujarat. The National Commission for Women on Monday said it has come across a Twitter post with a video alleging that a pregnant woman was assaulted by police officials who entered her home in Ahmedabad.

"The Commission is seriously concerned about the incident and the reported police brutality though it is the role and duty of the police to preserve public order, prevent crimes and reduce the opportunities for the commission of crimes," the NCW said in a statement. The NCW said considering the gravity of the matter it has written to Shivanand Jha, Director General of Police, Gujarat, to inquire into the issue and initiate strict legal action against the culprits and ensure that no such atrocities occur in the future. "The Commission may be apprised with a detailed action taken in the matter," it said. In another statement, the NCW said it wrote to H C Awasthy, Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh, and asked to be appraised of the immediate action taken in the case of the alleged assault of a woman in Raebareli.

The NCW also demanded explanation from police who reportedly did not take any action in the matter even after the victim filed a complaint..

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana CM opposes resumption of train services now

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to resume the passenger train services at this juncture, saying allowing them would lead to movement of pepole and pose problems in testing them f...

Nagaland Muslim body asks stranded community members to stay put where they are

An organization of Muslims of Nagaland on Monday advised community members stranded outside the state because of the ongoing lockdown to stay put where they are for at least two months. In a statement here, the Muslim Council Dimapur MCD sa...

Special train carrying 1,383 labourers reach Bhopal from Guj

For Yograj Yadav, a resident of Madhya Pradesh who travelled in a special train from Morbi in Gujarat on Monday, the sense of security matters the most at this moment amidst the COVID-19 crises, but he also knows well that his life would ne...

Saudi Arabia deepens oil cuts as weak demand weighs on prices

Saudi Arabia will voluntarily deepen oil output cuts from June as low oil prices are causing huge pain to the kingdoms budget and global demand remains weak due to lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic.The announcement by the kingdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020