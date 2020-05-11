Narrow escape for BSF IG as Jawan attempted mass fratricide, later killed himself

In a narrow escape for a BSF Inspector General (IG) in Manipur, a Jawan attempted mass fratricide before killing himself. The 'shootout' took place inside the premises of the residence of IG of Border Security Force (BSF) DK Tripathi. It was committed by the guard commander of the residence.

The accused Jawan identified as Balkrishan before killing himself tried to kill another Jawan, a security assistant and a cook inside the residence where IG Tripathi was having breakfast. It is a matter of investigation whether he wanted to target IG as well or not. In the incident, one Jawan suffered bullet injuries, who is out of danger now.

"On May 11, 2020, at about 09:40 hours, Head Constable (HC) Balkrishan fired 1 round on Constable Rajkumar. Rajkumar was shot on his stomach. After that Balkrishan rushed towards IG residence and fired on the security assistant of IG, who rushed inside the IG Kothi. On hearing gunshots, IG and another Security assistant locked themselves in the bathroom," an official communication of BSF said. "The HC fired one round on the door of the bathroom. From the bathroom, IG called 2IC, and subsequently, troops surrounded the residence of IG from a distance. Seeing the troops, HC Balkrishan committed suicide just near the verandah of IG residence. Rajkumar was shifted to Civil hospital. Rajkumar was on off duty, as he had finished his shift at 6 am and was in the rest-room. The other guard on duty just took position by hearing fire. Before his reaction, HC Balkrishan had entered residence premises of IG," the official communication further said.

The other officer who came to rescue IG also heard from Rajkumar saying "Mujhe Goli Mar di." Local police are further investigating the case. (ANI)