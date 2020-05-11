Left Menu
Development News Edition

Official at Mandir Marg police station tests COVID-19 positive, asymptomatic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 20:13 IST
Official at Mandir Marg police station tests COVID-19 positive, asymptomatic

A 38-year-old sub-inspector deployed at Mandir Marg police station in New Delhi district has tested positive for coronavirus following which at least six police personnel have been home quarantined, officials said on Monday. The sub-inspector deployed in emergency duty tested positive for the respiratory infection on Sunday, but he is asymptomatic, they said.  He is the in-charge of an investigation team. After a constable of his team tested positive for coronavirus, he got himself tested on May 8, police said.

"We received his reports on Sunday which said he was COVID-19 positive but is asymptomatic. He has been advised home isolation. Since he refused to go home, he has been isolated in a room in Kalibari Mandir at Mandir Marg area," a senior police official said. The sub-inspector is a resident of Dwarka. His wife and 14-year-old son have been advised home quarantine, while his team members have been isolated in Kalibari Mandir on Sunday. An assistant sub-inspector in his team, has been home quarantined.  The rooms of the police station used by his team have been sealed and will be opened only after proper sanitisation, the official added.

TRENDING

‘The Batman’ will explore emotional connection between Alfred and Bruce: Andy Serkis

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

334 COVID-19 'super-spreaders' found in Ahmedabad: Official

Nagaur MP, his party MLAs boycott CM’s video conference with lawmakers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Videos

Latest News

Hanwha Life Esports sign top laner DuDu

Hanwha Life Esports signed top laner Donju DuDu Lee as the LCK team continued its roster changes ahead of the Summer Split. The team parted ways with Myung-gu Tempt Kang and Tae-gwon Zenit Jeon last week after finishing eighth during the Sp...

WRAPUP 2-Paris salons, Shanghai Disney reopen despite global alarm over second wave

Global alarm was sounded on Monday over a potential second wave of coronavirus infections, after Germany reported that the disease was again spreading faster just days after the first tentative steps there to ease a lockdown. News that the ...

Italy's daily coronavirus new cases fall, death toll edges up

Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 179 on Monday, against 165 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, as the daily tally of new cases fell to 744 from 802 on Sunday. It was the lowest number of new cases announced ...

Punjab CM pitches for lockdown extension with 'carefully crafted strategy'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday pitched for extension of the lockdown with a carefully crafted strategy, which is to be backed by fiscal and economic empowerment of the states to save lives and secure livelihood. Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020