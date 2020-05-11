Rajasthan: 1.28 lakh vehicles impounded, Rs 5-cr fine collected during lockdown

Left Menu
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:11 IST
The Rajasthan Police has impounded 1.28 lakh vehicles under the Motor Vehicle (MV) Act and imposed a fine of over Rs 5 crore for flouting rules during the coronavirus-driven lockdown, a top official said on Monday. Additional Director General of Police (Crime) BL Soni also said around 14,400 people in the state were arrested for breach of peace.

More than 5,600 people have been booked under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, Pandemic Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code for defying lockdown norms. He said 409 people were arrested and sent to jail in connection with attack on 'corona warriors', who are doctors, paramedics and other frontline workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

The police have so far filed 199 cases for misuse of social media and booked 280 "anti-social" elements. Soni said police are also keeping a close watch on the black marketers. As many as 121 cases were filed under the Essential Commodities Act against shopkeepers indulged in black marketing during the lockdown, the senior official said.

