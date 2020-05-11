Left Menu
Ahmedabad COVID-19 tally crosses 6,000-mark; 19 more die

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-05-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 11-05-2020 21:47 IST
Ahmedabad reported 268 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the count in the district to 6,086 on Monday, while the death toll reached 400 after 19 more patients succumbed here, a health department official said. A total 109 patients were discharged from hospitals here, taking the number of such people to 1,482, the official said.

With the rising number of coronavirus cases in the city, the civic body on Monday banned cash-on-delivery option for grocery and food items at homes after May 15,stating the novel coronavirus also spreads through currency notes. As per the decision taken by the Ahmedabad MunicipalCorporation (AMC),the payment for such services will now only have to be made digitally.

The civic body also made it mandatory for delivery staff to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile phones. All the major retail and home delivery agencies like D-Mart, Osia Hypermart, Bigg Basket, Big Bazar, Zomato and Swiggy, among others, have been asked to get 100 per cent medical screening of their delivery staff, the AMC said.

Delivery boys will have to use hand gloves, sanitation cap and sanitiser and follow social distancing norms. No delivery boy will be enlisted from containment areas, said theAMCorder. The corporation will form 100 teams, who will help 17,000 retail shops of vegetables, fruits, milk and groceries to get online payment apps installed on their mobile phones.

Selling of groceries and vegetables has been suspended in Ahmedabad till May 15 in view of a surge in the COVID-19 cases. Only milk outlets and chemist shops have been allowed to remain open.

