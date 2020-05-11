Air-India flight brings 178 Indian nationals back from Dubai

Kochi, May 11 (PTI): An Air-India Express flightcarrying 178 Indian nationals, including five children and aninfant, stranded in Dubai landed at the international airporthere late Monday

Another similar flight had brought to Kochi 179Indian nationals, including two infants, from Kuala Lumpur onSunday as part of the "Vande Bharat" mission of thegovernment of India, an airport spokesman said

The country has started repatriation of its citizensstranded in various countries, especially expatriates fromKerala in Gulf countries, since last Friday and around 1,900people have so far arrived in the state by air and sea. TGBNVG NVG