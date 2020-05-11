Left Menu
All 5 Air India pilots test negative for COVID-19 in retest

All five Air India pilots, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, have now been found negative in the retest, officials said on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-05-2020 23:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

All five Air India pilots, who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier, have now been found negative in the retest, officials said on Monday.

All the five pilots reportedly had operated cargo flights between Guangzhou and Delhi in April. The flight was Boeing 787 Dreamliner which went to china for medical supplies.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country is at 67,152, including 44,029 active cases.So far, 20,916 patients have either been cured or discharged while 2,206 deaths have been reported in the country, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

