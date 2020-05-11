Farmer’s body buried under avalanche in Lahaul-Spiti recovered after a month

The body of a farmer, who was buried under an avalanche in Himachal Pradesh's tribal district Lahaul-Spiti, was recovered after about a month, a district official said on Monday. The 42-year-old farmer Rajendra's body was recovered at 4 pm on Monday by a search and rescue team comprising the police, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and local people, he added.

He had been buried under snow when the avalanche hit Bargul village in Lahaul's Mooling gram panchayat on April 13. He was removing fountain pipes in his field when the incident happened. Meanwhile, the body was taken to Keylong regional hospital for postmortem, he added.