Third Air India flight with 107 Indians arrives in Mumbai from Dhaka

As many as 107 stranded Indians, who departed from Dhaka in Bangladesh, arrived in Mumbai on a special Air India flight on Monday. The passengers had returned via Air India flight under the Vande Bharat Mission. This was the third flight from Bangladesh which had departed from Dhaka at 4 pm today.

An Air India flight carrying 129 Indian nationals from Dhaka had landed at Delhi airport on Saturday as part of Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians from different countries. Before that, another Air India flight from Dhaka carrying Indian students had landed in Srinagar on May 8.

India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad during the coronavirus crisis from May 7. The government had said that Air India will operate 64 flights in a week to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals. (ANI)