Western disturbance likely to cause thunderstorm in Himachal, Haryana, Delhi tomorrow: IMD
Due to the prevalence of western disturbance over Afghanistan, areas in India like Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh are likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and squally winds on Wednesday, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD).ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 08:53 IST
"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) likely at isolated places over Jharkhand, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Rajasthan, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal and Sikkim," the IMD further stated in its advisory.
On May 14, heavy rainfall is likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya and Coastal and south interior Karnataka and Kerala, it added. (ANI)
