Vande Bharat Mission: 169 Indian students to arrive at Srinagar from Dhaka

Under Vande Bharat Mission, a batch of 169 Indian students, stranded in Bangladesh due to the coronavirus-linked global travel restrictions will board a special Air India flight on Tuesday for home. The evacuation flight carrying the students from Dhaka will land in Srinagar directly today.

Apart from that five more flights are scheduled from the Gulf countries under Vande Bharat Mission for today. It will take more than 880 distressed and stranded citizens back to the country. This was the fourth flight from Bangladesh which will depart from Dhaka today.

Third flight brought as many as 107 stranded Indians from Dhaka to Mumbai on Monday. Second Air India flight carrying 129 Indian nationals from Dhaka had landed at Delhi airport on Saturday as part of Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians from different countries. While the first flight from Dhaka carrying Indian students had landed in Srinagar on May 8.

India began phased repatriation of its citizens stranded abroad from May 7. The government had said that Air India will operate 64 flights in a week to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals.