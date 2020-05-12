Left Menu
RPF ready for resumption of passenger train services, says DG Arun Kumar

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is ready with all security measures for helping those who are travelling on the passenger trains from Tuesday onwards.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 14:04 IST
DG, RPF, Arun Kumar talking to ANI on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is ready with all security measures for helping those who are travelling on the passenger trains from Tuesday onwards. RPF's Director-General (DG), Arun Kumar, speaking exclusively to ANI said that the force is ready to help passengers and to conduct screenings at the railway stations.

"Proper security arrangements have been made by the RPF regarding the special trains which will run today. As the Shramik special trains have been running, the force is aware of the arrangements needed. Health screening of passengers will be conducted at the boarding as well as deboarding stations. We will be handing over the data of each and every passenger to their state government," Kumar said. "No porter services are available therefore the passengers should try to travel light. The RPF will help all those are physically disabled or with other problems at the stations," he added.

Kumar also requested passengers to reach their boarding stations 90 minutes prior to the departure time of trains. The usage of face masks, following social distancing guidelines and downloading the Aarogya Setu App, as advised by the Ministry of Railways earlier, has also been advised for all passengers according to the official.

The Indian Railways is set to partially resume its passenger train operations from Tuesday after over one and a half months of stoppage owing to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. The Railways had continued to run freight trains during the lockdown period to ensure the supply of goods and commodities around the country. (ANI)

