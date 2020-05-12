HIL (India) writes letter to African countries for supply of DDT amid lockdown

Despite enormous logistic and other challenges posed by COVID-19 lockdown, HIL (India) limited, a PSU under Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, is making all efforts to ensure adequate supply of insecticides to farmer community in the country and at the same time eying big export orders of DDT from African countries.

HIL has written letter to ten Southern African Development Community (SADC) for supply of DDT in view of warning issued by World Health Organisation about increase in Malaria cases in the region in coming months.

During the lockdown period till 7th May in the country, HIL produced 120.40MT, DDT Technical, 226.00 MT DDT 50 percent WDP, 85.00MT Malathion Technical, 16.38MT Hilgold and 27.66MT formulations so that the farmer community may not feel the heat of lockdown. Apart from this Malathion Technical production is also continuing for Locust control programme. Continues supply of malathion technical to ministry of agricultures locust control programme in Rajasthan and Gujrat is Done. DDT 50 percent wdp dispatched to Odisha (30 MT) as per NVBDCP supply order.

Manufacturing units of HIL are running by maintaining social distancing and with minimum manpower as per Standard operating procedure -SOP in this regard. Sanitization level in all these units has been increased. All workplace, plants, trucks and buses entering factory are being sanitized frequently.

During the last week company's total sale stood at Rs.278.82 lakh. This included the sale of agrochemicals, fertilizers and seeds. Online tender's processing and procurement activities are also being carried out.

(With Inputs from PIB)