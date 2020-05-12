Bonhomie between Telangana, AP suffers set back as Rao red flags new irrigation project

Left Menu
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-05-2020 17:38 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 17:38 IST
Telangana's opposition to an irrigation project across inter-state Krishna river reportedly proposed by Andhra Pradesh has come as a set back to the bonhomie witnessed between the two since the YSRC came to power in the neighbouring state last year. Chief Minister of Telganana K Chandrasekhar Rao and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had been having cordial ties and agreed to work together in sharing inter-state river waters for the benefit of farmers in both the states.

While Rao had attended the swearing in ceremony of Jagan in May last year, the latter was present at the inauguration of the mega Kaleeswaram lift irrigation project in Telangana later. Rao on Monday accused the AP government of "unilaterally deciding" to take up the project which reportedly envisages lifting of Krishna River water from Srisailam project,a joint irrigation scheme of the two neighbours, and said it would affect the interest of his state.

Rao has said the decision violated the Andhra Pradesh Re-Organisation Act and asserted his government would initiate a legal battle to stop the project. The TRS supremo observed that his government had extended a hand of friendship to Andhra Pradesh by taking a stance that river waters should be utilised for the benefit of farmers in both the states, setting aside all the differences of the past.

In spite of this, "it is very painful that the AP government declared a new irrigation scheme without even consulting Telangana," he said. The Telangana chief minister held a meeting with ministers and officials on the issue late on Monday night where he said if Andhra Pradesh transferred Krishna water, it would lead to problems in availability of drinking and irrigation water for Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar and Ranga Reddy districts in the state.

According to an official release, Rao said the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act clearly stipulates that any new project either in AP or Telangana requires clearance from the apex committee of the two states. Hence, the decision to use water from the Srisalam project without consulting Telangana and taking up a fresh project without the approval of apex committee were mistakes made by AP, he maintained and asked the officials to lodge a complaint with the Krishna River Water Management Board.

According to the release, Andhra Pradesh has decided to take up the new project, proposing to lift three TMC water from the Srisailam project and issued a Government Order (GO). He also instructed the officials to complete forthwith Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme to lift two TMC of water daily, it said.

Opposition Congress attacked the TRS government alleging it has remained a mute spectator though Jagan Mohan Reddy had made an announcement about the project several months ago. Senior Congress leader M Shashidhar Reddy slammed the TRS government over the issue and said it should take immediate steps for safeguarding the interests of Telangana.

