Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 18:47 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 2051 1056 46 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 64 39 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 796 383 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 187 28 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 59 53 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 7639 2512 86 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 8542 2780 513 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 741 340 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 66 39 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 879 427 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 164 78 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 925 433 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 524 489 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 45 17 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 3785 1747 221 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 23401 4786 868 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13 10 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 437 85 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 11 7 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1914 171 32 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 4056 2111 115 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 8002 2051 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1275 801 30 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 154 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 69 46 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 3614 1759 81 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 2173 499 126 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 71630 22793 2249 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 70756 and the death toll at 2293. The ministry said that 22455 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Golfer Arjun Bhati urges people to contribute to his initiative for PM-CARES fund

Indian golfer Arjun Bhati on Tuesday urged people to contribute to his initiative which aims to help the country in its fight against the coronavirus crisis. Bhati said his initiative, ContributewithArjun, has so far collected and donated a...

Laptops that can be linked to braille terminals given to visually-impaired children in J&K

The School Education Department in Jammu and Kashmir is going to distribute 42 laptops among children who are visually impaired to provide inclusive educational support through technological interventions. The laptops will be connected to b...

India's self-reliance addresses concerns about world's happiness, cooperation and peace: PM Modi in address to nation.

Indias self-reliance addresses concerns about worlds happiness, cooperation and peace PM Modi in address to nation....

Mother India crying today as crores of its children are walking hungry on streets; urge govt to ensure their safe return home: Rahul Gandhi.

Mother India crying today as crores of its children are walking hungry on streets urge govt to ensure their safe return home Rahul Gandhi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020