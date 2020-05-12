PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm

Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:45pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 33 33 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 2051 1056 46 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 64 39 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 796 383 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 187 28 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 59 53 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 7639 2512 86 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 8542 2780 513 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 741 340 11 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 66 39 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 879 427 10 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 164 78 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 925 433 31 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 524 489 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 45 17 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 3785 1747 221 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 23401 4786 868 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 13 10 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 1 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 437 85 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 11 7 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 1914 171 32 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 4056 2111 115 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 8002 2051 53 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 1275 801 30 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 154 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 69 46 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 3614 1759 81 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 2173 499 126 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 71630 22793 2249 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 70756 and the death toll at 2293. The ministry said that 22455 people have so far recovered from the infection.