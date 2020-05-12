Dharavi COVID-19 case count climbs by 46 to 962;death toll 31

Dharavi slum sprawl in Mumbai onTuesday reported 46 new COVID-19 cases and one death, takingthe case count to 962 and the number of fatalities to 31, aBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said

The cases were reported from Matunga Labour camp,90-feet road, 60-feet road, Kumbharwada, Transit Camp, CrossRoad, Naik Nagar and some other localities in Dharavi, hesaid.