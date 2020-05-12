Left Menu
JeM terror module busted in J-K's Awantipora, 4 associates held

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday busted a terror module of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad and arrested four associates in Awantipora of Pulwama district.

ANI | Awantipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-05-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 19:50 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday busted a terror module of proscribed outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad and arrested four associates in Awantipora of Pulwama district. According to the police, the four associates have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Parray, Sheeraz Ahmad Dar, Shafat Ahmad Mir and Ishfaq Ahmad Shah. They used to provide shelter and logistics to the JeM terrorists and transporting arms and ammunition of the terrorists in Khrew area.

A case has been registered against the four associates under relevant sections, police said. "Incriminating material, including explosives and ammunition, were recovered from them in Bathen area. A case has been registered against the said arrested persons under relevant sections of law," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. (ANI)

