Essential shops to reopen from May 15 in Ahmedabad after week

Shops selling essential items will reopen from May 15 on certain conditions in Ahmedabad which has been under a complete lockdown since May 7, the state government said on Tuesday. Civic authorities had on May 6 ordered the complete closure of all shops in the city, except those selling milk and medicines, for a week from May 7 in a bid tocheck the spread of coronavirus.

In a release, Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Gupta, who is overseeing works related to COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, said shops selling essential items such as grocery, vegetables and fruits, will be allowed to remain open between 8 am and 3 pm from May 15 provided they follow certain conditions. He said all "superspreaders" like vegetable and fruit vendors and owners of grocery and milk shops will have to procure "health cards" after undergoing screening for coronavirus.

Other conditions include that vendors can sell essential commodities only at a specific area within a municipal ward and that no business activity will be allowed beyond 3 pm. Shop owners and vendors will have to follow social distancing norms and that they should also try to make transactions digitally, though it is not mandatory.

To accept cash, they should keep a separate tray to avoid direct contact with customers, said the release. Vendors and shop keepers will also have to compulsorily wear face mask, hand gloves, and use hand sanitisers, it said.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) had on Monday decided to ban the cash-on-delivery option for grocery and food items to homes after May 15, saying the deadly coronavirus also spreads through currency notes, and made digital payment mandatory. The time for cashless home delivery will be between 10 am and 5 pm, the release said.

Worst-hit by COVID pandemic, Ahmedabad reported 6,086 cases and 400 deaths by May 11..