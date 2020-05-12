Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan's detention under NSA extended by 3 months

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:31 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:31 IST
Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan's detention under NSA extended by 3 months

The authorities on Tuesday extended the detention of Dr Kafeel Khan, booked over alleged hate speech under the National Security Act, by another three months. The Gorakhpur doctor has already spent three months in detention at Mathura Jail under the stringent NSA after allegedly making an inflammatory speech on the Aligarh Muslim University campus during the protests there over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

“The NSA on Dr Kafeel has been extended up to six months as there is apprehension that his release may lead to law and order problems,” a senior official in Aligarh confirmed. The six months include the three months already spent in detention. The NSA allows preventive detention for up to a year.

Kafeel Khan’s brother Adil Ahmed questioned the extension. “I am surprised by the NSA extension grounds that Kafeel's release may lead to unrest,” he said.

“With all train and air services discontinued and the university closed, how is it possible that Dr Kafeel goes to the AMU campus and disturbs the peace?” “Does the extension make any sense in the situation of a lockdown,” he asked. Adil Ahmed also expressed concern over his brother’s health, citing reports of coronavirus infection in Agra Jail and the fear of the infection spreading in the “overcrowded” Mathura prison.

Khan was arrested at Mumbai airport on January 29 in connection with a case registered at Aligarh's Civil Lines police station under section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code. The section relates to promoting enmity between groups over religion and other differences.

On February 10, Khan was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court but not immediately released by Mathura Jail authorities. His family then moved court in Aligarh, claiming contempt of the HC order. The court issued a fresh release order on February 13. But before it could be executed, the authorities invoked the NSA against him.

The doctor had earlier faced arrest following the deaths of over 60 children in a week at a government hospital in UP’s Gorakhpur in 2017. About two years later, a state government probe cleared Khan of all major charges, prompting him to seek an apology from the Yogi Adityanath government.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 cast, plot revealed, get other latest updates

COVID 19: Indian Health Ministry revised guidelines for home isolation of patients with mild symptoms

Alita: Battle Angel 2: Will Robert Rodriguez return? Cast revealed in details

Will Mirzapur Season 2 be released in Aug 2020? Plot to focus on constant revenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Intellectual discourse Post-COVID 19: Technology catalyzing how to research and disseminate

Cancellations and postponements were the early reactions of the intellectual class throughout the globe to cope with the ensuing COVID 19 pandemic but the intellectual discourse is fast adapting to live with the pandemic. The communities ha...

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

Videos

Latest News

ICMR to conduct survey to estimate prevalence of COVID-19 infection among Indian population

The Indian Council of Medical Research in collaboration with other key stakeholders is conducting a population-based sero survey to estimate the prevalence of coronavirus infection among the Indian population. The survey would be conducted...

Rlys resume passenger services as three trains depart from capital, five more head towards it

The New Delhi station on Tuesday became the focal point for the railways that resumed passenger services with the departure of three trains from the national capital carrying 3,461 passengers on board, over 50 days after they were suspended...

HC declares Gujarat minister Chudasama's election as void

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday declared state minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasamas election in 2017 as void on the grounds of malpractices and manipulation. The returning officer was hand in gloves with the BJP leader and postal ballots wer...

Honor aims to bring 5,000 applications in its app gallery in India

Smartphones maker Honor aims to bring onboard 5,000 mobile applications used in India as it begins to start selling the first device with its own AppGallery in the country, a top official of the company said on Tuesday. The company will sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020