More special trains required for migrant labourers: J'khand minister

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-05-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 20:49 IST
Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon on Tuesday said that more special trains were required to ferry migrant workers from faraway states as it was difficult to transport the stranded labourers in buses. The Jharkhand government, he said, was trying to bring back labourers stranded across the country.

"But we cant bring lakhs of migrant workers from various places such as Tamil Nadu and Gujarat in buses. So the Union government has to run more special trains," Oraon said in a statement here. Stressing on the importance of jivan (life) and jivika (livelihood) amid the coronavirus pandemic, Oraon said that efforts were on to speed up economic activities.

The minister also said, there will be no difficulty in green zone and "not much of a problem" in orange zone areas "but complete relaxation cannot be given in red zones and containment zones". Chief Minister Hemant Soren had said on May 3 that a "total" lockdown will continue in Jharkhand for the next two weeks and the Centre's relaxation guidelines will not be applicable in the state.

