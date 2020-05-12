Raj arranges buses for migrant workers walking on foot to help them reach home states

The Rajasthan government on Tuesday said it arranged buses for migrant workers walking on foot to help them reach their home states. Fifty-two buses were arranged to pick up migrants walking on foot on the highways in Jaipur, Dausa and Bharatpur districts on Tuesday, an official said.

A total of 1,503 labourers were picked up and dropped off at the Uttar Pradesh border in Bharatpur. The migrants were spotted walking on foot on highways towards their homes, he said. "The buses were moved to help the migrants reach different state borders. The migrants were also given water bottles and food packets," Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agrawal said.

He said the arrangements were made under the "No to On Foot Movement" initiative on the directions by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. "No one will be allowed to move on foot. We are making arrangements to provide them (migrants) transport, food and shelter. Our teams are taking care of screenings, food and water, and if necessary, shelter is also being arranged," Agarwal said.

Temporary shelters in several schools in Bhusavar, Vair, Dehra Mod and Lulhara in Bharatpur district have been made for passengers coming in buses from Jaipur while camps have been set up in Behnera, Barso, Mai Gujar areas for the passengers coming from Dausa, he said. "Social distancing norms are being followed and the buses are not overcrowded. It is ensured that migrants wear masks and hygiene is maintained," a Dausa district administration official, Mansingh Amera, said.