1,026 COVID-19 cases take Mumbai tally to 24,427; 53 more die

Maharashtra reported 1,026 newCOVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 24,427 on Tuesday, whilethe death toll rose to 921, a health department official said

With 53 fresh deaths, 28 of them in Mumbai alone, thenumber offatalities shot up to 921, he said

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows:Positivecases 24,427, new cases 1,026, deaths 921, discharged5,125, active cases 18,381, people tested so far 2,21,645.