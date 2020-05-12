Gurgaon village panchayat donates Rs 21 cr donation for Hry Corona Relief Fund

Gurgaon village panchayat donates Rs 21 cr donation for Hry Corona Relief FundPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-05-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 12-05-2020 21:40 IST
The village panchayat of Palra in Gurgaon district has donated Rs 21 crore for the Haryana Corona Relief Fund. A cheque for the amount was presented by Palra village sarpanch Munesh Devi to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Tuesday.
Gram Panchayat Palra has collected the money from the people of the village to fight against COVID-19, a state government statement said. This is the highest donation made by any village panchayat in the state for the Covid Relief Fund.
Earlier, Bal Jattan village panchayat in Panipat district had donated Rs 10.5 crore to the Haryana Corona Relief Fund. The chief minister praised the people of Gram Panchayat Palra for their contribution. Palra village falls in Sohna block of Gurgaon.
- READ MORE ON:
- Palra
- Manohar Lal Khattar
- Gurgaon
- Gram Panchayat Palra
- COVID
- Sohna
- Bal Jattan
- Panipat
ALSO READ
COVID-19 lockdown: Cop gives haircut to colleague on duty in Jodhpur
29 staff members of Delhi's Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital test COVID-19 positive
Gujarat Congress leader Badruddin Shaikh passes away due to COVID-19
COVID-19 lockdown: Lucknow Police issues 21-point advisory for festivals
Seven out of 10 adults support using personal mobile data for COVID-19 tracking