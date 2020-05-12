21 coronavirus deaths in Ahmedabad, 267 new patients found

Ahmedabad reported deaths of 21 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the district to 421, while the number of coronavirus cases rose to 6,353 with 267 new patients being found, a health official said. 392 COVID-19 patients were also discharged from the hospitals here, taking the total number of discharged patients in the district to 5,121.

Civic authorities said that shops selling essential items in the city will be allowed to open from May 15. On May 7, authoritis had imposed a very strict lockdown, allowing only the shops selling milk and medicines to operate as the number of virus-infection cases kept increasing alarmingly.

In a release on Tuesday, additional chief secretary Rajiv Gupta, currently overseeing works related to pandemic prevention in Ahmedabad city, said shops selling essential items such as groceries, vegetables and fruits will be allowed to open from May 15 provided they follow certain conditions. "Super-spreaders" including vegetables and fruit vendors and grocery and milk shop owners will have to get "health cards" after undergoing screening for coronavirus, and shops will be allowed to remain open between 8 am and 3 pm, it said.

Street vendors will be allowed to sell essential commodities at a designated area within a ward. Shop owners and vendors will have to follow social distancing norms and should also try to make payment transactions in digital mode though it is not mandatory, the release said.

To accept cash, they should keep a separate tray so as to avoid physical contact with the customer. Also, vendors and shop keepers will have to mandatorily wear face masks, hand gloves and use hand sanitisers. Over a dozen online agenies have been allowed cashless home delivery between 10 am and 5 pm, it said.