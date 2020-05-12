Industrial activities to be allowed in Rajkot: Gujarat CM

Industrial activities will be allowed to resume in Rajkot city from May 14 as coronavirus pandemic is under control in the area, the Gujarat government announced on Tuesday. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a video conference with district officers and secretaries involved in the fight against coronavirus and discussed various measures suggested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the meeting with chief ministers the day before.

"Rajkot was already in the orange zone. But the state government had taken a decision not to allow lifting of curbs in the city," said secretary to the chief minister Ashwani Kumar. "However, as coronavirus situation is under control in the city the government has decided to start industrial and commercial activities as per norms in orange zone from May 14," he added.

Rajkot has so far reported 97 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths. Out of 97, 46 people have been discharged. No new case was reported in the city in the last three days.

During the video conference, the chief minister informed that life in municipal corporations of Jamnagar and Junagadh and as many as 156 nagarpalikas along with rural areas is coming back to normalcy in terms of activities related to farming, trade and commerce, and employment. Four municipal corporations -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Bhavnagar -- and six municipalities are in the red zone in Gujarat, where strict lockdown is being enforced.

In orange and green zones lockdown has been relaxed as per the central government's guidelines..