51 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Telangana
Fifty-one new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Telangana on Tuesday.ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 13-05-2020 01:45 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 01:45 IST
Fifty-one new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Telangana on Tuesday.
According to media bulletin from the state health department, 51 coronavirus positive cases were reported on Tuesday, with 21 patients cured/discharged and two deaths on Tuesday.
The total number of positive cases in the state is 1326 including 472 active cases, 822 cured/discharged and 32 deaths to date. (ANI)