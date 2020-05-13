51 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Telangana

Fifty-one new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Telangana on Tuesday.

According to media bulletin from the state health department, 51 coronavirus positive cases were reported on Tuesday, with 21 patients cured/discharged and two deaths on Tuesday.

The total number of positive cases in the state is 1326 including 472 active cases, 822 cured/discharged and 32 deaths to date. (ANI)