101 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha, state tally reaches 538

101 more COVID-19 cases have bee reported from Odisha, taking the coronavirus count in the state to 538 on Wednesday. This is the highest number of cases confirmed in a single day in the state.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Odisha government, this includes 419 active cases, while 116 patients have been cured and discharged so far. Three deaths have been reported due to the infection so far from the state. (ANI)