Left Menu
Development News Edition

87 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-05-2020 11:05 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 11:04 IST
87 fresh cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan recorded 87 fresh cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the state's virus tally to 4,213, an official said. The state has so far seen 117 deaths due to the virus, with Jaipur accounting for 60 deaths.

"As many as 87 fresh cases have been reported in 10 districts of the state today, including 32 in Jaipur district," Additional Chief Secretary (Health), Rohit Kumar Singh, said. Besides Jaipur, 24 cases were reported in Pali; 12 in Udaipur, seven in Rajsamand, five in Swai Madhopur, three from Kota, two from Tonk, and one each in Banswara, Tonk, Bharatpur, and Nagaur. A total of 4,213 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far.

Singh said so far 2,455 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 2,159 have been discharged from hospitals. The state has 1,641 active cases. The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

Alexa & Katie Season 4 release possible after Season 3 part B, get other latest updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Liberty General Insurance Delivers Exemplary Customer Experience With Its Latest Version of LivMobile App

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India In a bid to offer a digitally seamless experience to its customers, Liberty General Insurance Ltd. Liberty, known for its innovative approach in product offering and customer service, has up...

COVID-19 pandemic to impact study abroad plans of over 48 pc Indian students: QS Report

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted decision of over 48 per cent Indian students who wanted to study abroad, according to a report by Quacquarelli Symonds QS, which comes out with coveted global ranking for educational institutions. The sign...

Jet Airways insolvency resolution professional seeks fresh expression of interest (EoI) for defunct airline: Document.

Jet Airways insolvency resolution professional seeks fresh expression of interest EoI for defunct airline Document....

Josh Gad boards Roland Emmerich's disaster thriller 'Moonfall'

Actor Josh Gad has been roped in to feature in filmmaker Roland Emmerichs latest disaster thriller, titled Moonfall. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is written by Emmerich, his 2012 co-writer Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020