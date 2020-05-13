Shramik special trains to depart from Old Delhi Railway Station now

All the 'Shramik special' trains from the national capital, which are being run to enable the return of migrant workers to their native states, will now depart from Old Delhi railway station from Wednesday onwards. This information was provided by a top Railway official to ANI on Wednesday.

Three such 'Shramik special' trains are scheduled to depart from the national capital today, with Bihar's Bhagalpur, Darbhanga and Barauni as their destination. The decision has likely been taken to avoid over-crowding at the New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) from where the passenger trains have also been plying since yesterday.