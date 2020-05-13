Left Menu
Train with 545 passengers leaves for New Delhi from Odisha

A special train carrying 545 passengers left for New Delhi from Bhubaneswar Railway Station on Wednesday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 13-05-2020 12:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 12:51 IST
Passengers waiting at Bhubaneswar Railway Station to board a train. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A special train carrying 545 passengers left for New Delhi from Bhubaneswar Railway Station on Wednesday. The train services resumed on Tuesday after over one-and-a-half months halt owing to a nationwide lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus.

One of the passengers, Mahi, told ANI, "I am an artist and came here for a shoot. Suddenly lockdown was announced and we were left stranded here. We should co-operate with the government and follow all health precautions." Initially, the Railways will run 15 pairs of trains and booking for these trains started from Monday.

These trains will be run as special trains connecting New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi. Only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through a mobile application. Tickets cannot be booked at the reservation counter on any railway station. (ANI)

