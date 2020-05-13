Left Menu
Coronavirus lockdown: Trains carrying passengers from West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra reach New Delhi

Special Trains carrying passengers from Howrah, Mumbai and Ahmedabad arrived at New Delhi Railway Station on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 13:40 IST
Coronavirus lockdown: Trains carrying passengers from West Bengal, Gujarat and Maharashtra reach New Delhi
A visual from New Delhi Railway Station. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Special Trains carrying passengers from Howrah, Mumbai and Ahmedabad arrived at New Delhi Railway Station on Wednesday. Priyanka, one of the passengers who deboarded a special train that reached Delhi from Howrah told ANI, "I am very happy to see my kids and husband, the journey was good. I followed all the precautions. Luckily, I got a reservation in the first train itself."

The passengers who reached New Delhi via special train from Ahmedabad too expressed relief on being able to reach home finally. One of the passengers Vandana who arrived from Ahmedabad said, "I was stranded for 55 days and was staying at my relative's place. I am very happy and also thankful to the Railways for arranging these trains. I tried to apply for ticket for about 3 hours and luckily got one."

The first passenger train from Mumbai to Delhi since lockdown also arrived at New Delhi railway station early morning today. A passenger onboard the train said, "I had been waiting for many days, I was very happy when I heard train services have resumed. I am happy to have reached home."

The train services resumed on Tuesday after over one-and-a-half months halt owing to a nationwide lockdown enforced to contain coronavirus. Initially, the Railways will run 15 pairs of trains and booking for these trains started from Monday. These trains will be run as special trains connecting New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi.

Only online e-ticketing will be done through IRCTC website or through a mobile application. Tickets cannot be booked at the reservation counter on any railway station. (ANI)

