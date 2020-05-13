Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tourism Secretary gives brief introduction to Odisha under Dekho Apna Desh series

He also informed about the State initiative in promoting Eco-Tourism sites

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 14:03 IST
Tourism Secretary gives brief introduction to Odisha under Dekho Apna Desh series
The objective of the Ministry of Tourism’s webinar series is to create awareness about and promote various tourism destinations of India – including the lesser-known destinations and lesser-known facets of popular destinations. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Ministry of Tourism's Dekho Apna Desh webinar series on 12th May 2020, titled, 'Odisha-India's Best kept secret' took the participants on a virtual journey into Odisha. The webinar was 18th webinar under Dekho Apna Desh Webinar Series.

Shri Vishal Dev, Secretary (Tourism), Government of Odisha, set the tone for the presentation with his introductory remarks giving a brief introduction to the State of Odisha and highlighting on the key selling proposition of Odisha such as its ancient civilisation, famous temples with Kalinga style of architecture, long coastline endowed with beautiful beaches, arts and handicrafts, culture, popular dance forms such as Odissi, Gotipua, forests. He also informed about the State initiative in promoting Eco-Tourism sites.

Mr Benjamine Simon, Managing Director, Travel link Pvt. Ltd and Mr Jitu Mishra, Co-founder, Virasat E Hind, the presenters of this 18th session of the Ministry of Tourism webinar series spoke about Odisha'sbouquet of wonderful offerings which are unique in characters such as ancient ruins and legendary shrines; Indigenous tribes and traditions, Buddhist heritage; Royal Heritage, wilderness; Adventure activities; Coastal breaks and seafronts; picture-perfect campsites, culture, handicrafts, fair and festivals.

The virtual journey covered places like Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary, Udaipur Beach, Manglajodi – unique wetland, Satpada, Chilika lake known for sighing of unique Irrawaddy dolphins, Simlipal National Park, Debrigarh National Park –Ecotourism site at Hirakud reservoir, waterfall, Silent Valley – Gorge, Daringbadi nature Camp, Mahanadi Gorge, Bhetnoi, Beach Locations, Tribal heritage, arts and crafts, textiles, dance forms, festivals, cuisine

The objective of the Ministry of Tourism's webinar series is to create awareness about and promote various tourism destinations of India – including the lesser-known destinations and lesser-known facets of popular destinations.

For those who had missed these webinars, the sessions are now available on the https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbzIbBmMvtvH7d6Zo_ZEHDA/featuredand also on all social media handles of Ministry of Tourism, Government of India.

The next episode of the webinar scheduled Thursday 14th May 2020 at 11.00 am, is titled 'Mysuru: Craft Caravan of Karnataka' and participants can join the webinar by registering at https://bit.ly/MysuruDAD

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore reports 673 foreign workers infected by coronavirus

Singapore has reported 675 new COVID-19 cases, mostly foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the number of infections in the country to 25,346, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. Out of the new infections, only two coronavirus ca...

Saudi Arabia: Lockdown in days after Ramzan

Saudi Arabia says it will go into a full lockdown during the days of celebration that follow the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramzan. The Interior Ministry made the announcement early Wednesday morning, saying the lockdown would be in effec...

33 people booked for lockdown norms violation after clash over tractor's right of passage in fields in Muzaffarnagar

Thirty-three people were booked for violation of coronavirus-induced lockdown rules after a clash between them over the right of passage of a tractor in the fields in Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Wednesday. Several people sustaine...

Form special teams to ensure transport for walking migrants:HC

Nagpur, May 13 PTIThe Bombay High Court has directed all district collectors, council authorities and police commissioners in Maharashtra to form special teams to monitor highways and arrange travel till the state border for migrant workers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020