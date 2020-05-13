Shamli RPF SHO show-caused for sending quarantined personnel to home

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 13 PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) incharge in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has been issued a show-cause notice for sending 13 personnel, who were quarantined in their barracks, to home without permission. Chief Medical Officer Sanjay Bhatnagar asked P K Bohra, the station house officer of the Shamli RPF, to explain why the 13 quarantined personnel were sent to home in three days without permission when they quarantined for 14 days.

The 13 RPF personnel were quarantined in the barracks after a jawan tested positive on May 6. They were allegedly sent to their homes without permission. District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said on Wednesday that an inquiry had been ordered into the incident. PTI CORR HMB