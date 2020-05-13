One more tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, tally rises to 70

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in U'khand, tally rises to 70PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 13-05-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 15:59 IST
A 52-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand on Wednesday, taking the number of virus cases in the state to 70. The latest case is from Dehradun, a Health department bulletin here said.
The woman has been admitted to the Doon Hospital. Forty-six COVID-19 patients in Uttarakhand have recovered from the disease till date. PTI ALM DV DV
- Uttarakhand
- COVID
- Dehradun
- Doon Hospital
