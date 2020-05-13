Left Menu
Development News Edition

No response from Bihar, will bear fare for 3 trains ferrying migrants home: Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:25 IST
No response from Bihar, will bear fare for 3 trains ferrying migrants home: Delhi govt

The Delhi government will bear the cost of sending home stranded migrant workers from Bihar in three Shramik Special trains on Wednesday as the Nitish Kumar-led government hasn't yet responded to its request to pay for their tickets, an official said. Each special train will carry around 1,200 migrant workers, according to the official.

This comes days after a war of words broke out between Delhi and Bihar governments over expenses incurred by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led dispensation to send around 1,200 migrant workers to Muzaffarpur on a Shramik Special train. "The Delhi government will bear the cost of ferrying migrant workers as the Bihar government is yet to respond on the payment (for train tickets)," the official said.

The three special trains will leave for Bhagalpur, Barauni and Darbhanga in Bihar. Last week, the AAP had said it bore the cost of ferrying migrant workers from Delhi to Bihar.

However, Bihar's ruling Janata Dal (United) rejected the claim. It alleged the AAP was speaking "half-truth" on the issue as the Delhi government had sought from the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Bihar dispensation a reimbursement of the train fare.

The JD(U) had also accused the AAP of resorting to "cheap politics to gain popularity"..

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Spain plans keeping borders closed until July - govt sources

Spanish authorities are planning to keep borders closed to most travelers from abroad until July, two foreign ministry sources said on Wednesday, in a move to try and avoid the second wave of contagion from the coronavirus. Land borders wit...

EXCLUSIVE-Athletics-Farah feels Tokyo delay could help 10,000m title defence

Multiple Olympic champion Mo Farah says the postponement of the Tokyo Games to 2021 could work to his advantage as the Briton will now have around 20 months to train for the defence of his 10,000m title having switched his focus back to the...

Delhi HC to hear plea tomorrow to de-link Aarogya setu app from website promoting e-pharmacies

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday seeking directions to immediately de-link the Aarogya setu app from a website which is promoting and acting as a marketing tool for e-pharmacies. The petition, which submitted that t...

UK voters more critical of government over COVID - poll

Support for the British governments handling of the coronavirus crisis has fallen, leading to a drop in Prime Minister Boris Johnsons standing in the eyes of voters, a survey showed on Wednesday. Forty-nine percent of respondents in the sur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020