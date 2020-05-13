Left Menu
64 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in UP, tally rises to 3,728

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-05-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 16:33 IST
With 64 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the infection tally rose to 3,728 in the state on Wednesday, officials said here. There are 1,744 active cases in the state, while 1,902 people have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said here.

The number of fatalities due to the virus stood at 82, he said. The maximum 24 deaths have been reported from Agra, followed by 14 from Meerut, seven from Moradabad, six from Kanpur Nagar, four each from Firozabad and Mathura, three from Aligarh, two each from Ghaziabad, Jhansi and Gautam Buddh Nagar, and one each from Hapur, Lalitpur, Allahabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Bijnore, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi and Shravasti. Prasad said the testing capacity has been increased in Uttar Pradesh and as many as 5,405 COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the state since Tuesday evening.

"We are emphasising on surveillance and 2.96 crore people have been surveyed by 71,914 teams in UP. Those having symptoms have been given required treatment," he added..

