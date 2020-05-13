Shamli RPF SHO issued notice for sending quarantined personnel home

Shamli RPF SHO issued notice for sending quarantined personnel homePTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-05-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 17:26 IST
(Eds: Corrections in headline, copy) Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 13 PTI) The Railway Protection Force (RPF) incharge in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district has been issued a show-cause notice for sending home 13 personnel who were quarantined in their barracks. Chief Medical Officer Sanjay Bhatnagar asked P K Bohra, the station house officer of the Shamli RPF, to explain why the 13 quarantined personnel were sent home in three days without permission when they were quarantined for 14 days.
The 13 RPF personnel were quarantined in the barracks after a jawan tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6. They were allegedly sent to their homes without permission. District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said on Wednesday that an inquiry had been ordered into the incident. PTI CORR HMB
