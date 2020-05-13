Lawyer killed in car accident

A lawyer was killed when his car skidded off the road in Dahanu tehsil on Tuesday morning. Digvijay Trivedi (32), resident of Bhaynder, was chief of the legal cell of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, party sources said.

Trivedi was on his way to Dahanu court when the car in which he was traveling skidded off the road at Medhvan around 9.30 a.m, police said. While he died on the spot, a woman who was traveling with him was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital in Vasai, police said.

Two days ago, a man had died at the same spot when his car rammed into a truck..