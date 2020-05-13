Left Menu
Punjab govt facilitates return of over one lakh migrants

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-05-2020 19:26 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 19:26 IST
The Punjab government has facilitated the return of 1,10 000 migrants to their native states so far, an official said here on Wednesday. "Till now, more than 90 trains have left Punjab, taking 1,10,000 migrants to their states," he said.

The state government has spent over Rs six crore to fund the movement of these migrants till now, the official added. Vikas Pratap, State Nodal Officer, Railways informed that the return of the migrants is being accomplished with the collaboration of the railway authorities of Ferozpur and Ambala divisions.

He further informed that in the coming days, more than 15 trains are going to depart on a daily basis, taking migrants to their homes. Maximum number of trains are leaving from Ludhiana, Pratap said, adding that till now, 36 trains have taken passengers to their home states from there.

Similarly, 31 trains have left from Jalandhar to different parts of the country. Trains have also departed from Patiala, Mohali, Bathinda and Sirhind. In the coming days, trains shall also depart from Ferozpur Cantonment and Doraha, Pratap said.

He informed that maximum number of trains are going to Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar and Jharkand. The Punjab government is also sending trains to Chhattisgarh, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh to mitigate the difficulties of the migrants from these states, the official said.

